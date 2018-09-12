Police investigating after collision in Oro Medonte leaves one dead

Police are investigating after a collision in Oro Medonte left one person dead.

According to Orillia OPP, on Tuesday just before 10:30 p.m., officers received a report of a single-vehicle collision on Ridge Road between lines 5 and 6 in Oro Medonte.

According to police, the lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim pending next of kin notification.

According to police, Ridge Road between lines 5 and 6 remains closed while officers continue to investigate.

UPDATE: Road Closure: Ridge Rd W remains CLOSED between between Line 5 S and Line 6 S #OroMedonte – due to a collision. Reopening time unknown. ^ag — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) September 12, 2018

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or 705-726-6484 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).