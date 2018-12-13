Toronto police to discuss vehicle theft trends

Toronto police have scheduled a news conference Thursday morning to discuss vehicle theft trends.

Earlier this week, the Insurance Bureau of Canada released its annual report indicating thefts of trucks and SUVs are on the rise.

READ MORE: Organized crime behind surge in Canadian vehicle thefts, auto insurance fraud: experts

Thefts were up two per cent nationally in 2017, and 15 per cent in Ontario, the hardest-hit province.

The rising trend of auto theft and auto insurance fraud in Canada is believed to be connected to organized crime.

VIDEO: Terrorism linked to Canada car thefts