Crime
December 13, 2018 10:57 am
Updated: December 13, 2018 11:30 am

Toronto police to discuss vehicle theft trends

By Staff Global News

Detective Sergeant Daniel Sabadics of Toronto police told reporters Thursday that "old school" physical barriers to car theft are best in an era where luxury cars are being accessed electronically.

Toronto police have scheduled a news conference Thursday morning to discuss vehicle theft trends.

Earlier this week, the Insurance Bureau of Canada released its annual report indicating thefts of trucks and SUVs are on the rise.

Thefts were up two per cent nationally in 2017, and 15 per cent in Ontario, the hardest-hit province.

The rising trend of auto theft and auto insurance fraud in Canada is believed to be connected to organized crime.

