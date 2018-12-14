Nova Scotia updates progress on aging population action plan

The province has released an 18-month progress report on its aging population action plan.

The plan, called on SHIFT: Nova Scotia’s Action Plan for an Aging Population, was released in March 2017.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia launches province’s 1st ‘action plan for an aging population’

There were more than 50 recommended actions within the report, and the province announced it was investing $13.6 million over three years to implement the plan.

Actions included programs and supports to help seniors connect with their communities, stay physically active and support their social and economic contributions.

WATCH: N.S. Centre on Aging gets big boost for home care research

Among the updates include housing programs targeting seniors, home repair programs for low-income homeowners, the passage of The Accessibility Act and the goal to be accessible by 2030, and a virtual reality program for residents of Northwood.

The full progress report on the action plan can be found here.