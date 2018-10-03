Virtual reality program unveiled at Halifax seniors’ facility as part of pain management

Seniors at a Halifax continuing care facility will now be able to visit Nova Scotia landmarks without leaving the comfort of their chairs.

Northwood, a not-for-profit organization in Atlantic Canada, and the province unveiled its new virtual reality programming Wednesday.

The project was launched as part of Seniors Week and was the result of a grant from the Department of Seniors.

The virtual reality program was provided financial support through the NS Department of Seniors. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/NGfMeYSoSi — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) October 3, 2018

Northwood residents and older adults in the community will now be able to view a collection of 360-degree videos featuring Nova Scotia landmarks and places of cultural significance.

“In the space between technology and aging, there is so much innovative potential — and this project is a great example of that,” said Leo Glavine, the minister responsible for seniors, in a news release.

“Bringing unique, local experiences to Northwood residents through virtual reality technology is an amazing leap forward in Nova Scotia, and we couldn’t be more excited. This really has the potential to enhance the quality of life for these older adults.”

It’s hoped the videos will be particularly helpful for seniors with cognitive and mobility challenges. Northwood also intends to use the virtual reality program for its wound care treatment, by using the technology as a form of pain management for residents.

“Older Canadians represent the fastest growing sector of technology users nationwide.” NS Minister of Seniors, Leo Glavine. pic.twitter.com/mcasYjgnBt — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) October 3, 2018

The videos, which were shot and produced by Edward Mowbray of Quirk 360, includes footage of The Bluenose II in Lunenburg, a Mi’kmaw smudging ceremony and a choral performance at St. Georges Church in Halifax.

Northwood also plans to partner with researchers and entrepreneurs to show how virtual reality can improve the lives of those living with cognitive and physical challenges.

— With a file from Alexa MacLean