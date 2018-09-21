Politics
September 21, 2018 1:27 pm
Updated: September 21, 2018 1:58 pm

Nova Scotia announces plans to support accessibility law passed in 2017

By Staff The Canadian Press
Global News
Nova Scotia has announced the next steps to reach its goal of making the province more accessible for those with disabilities by 2030.

Justice Minister Mark Furey has released an implementation strategy for the province’s Accessibility Act, passed in April 2017.

Furey says the document, entitled Access by Design 2030, identifies priorities for accessibility standards, including the formation of committees that will develop standards for public buildings, streets, sidewalks and shared spaces, as well as education.

He says the standards are expected to be rolled out in 2022 and will be implemented in subsequent years.

The strategy also identifies actions to improve public awareness, build collaboration and increase compliance with existing regulations.

The first Government of Nova Scotia Accessibility Plan was also released and outlines actions for improving access to the provincial public service and to government information, infrastructure, programs, and services for persons with disabilities.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

