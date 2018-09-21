Nova Scotia announces plans to support accessibility law passed in 2017

Nova Scotia has announced the next steps to reach its goal of making the province more accessible for those with disabilities by 2030.

Justice Minister Mark Furey has released an implementation strategy for the province’s Accessibility Act, passed in April 2017.

READ MORE: Human rights board of inquiry finds N.S. failed to enforce accessible bathroom regulation at restaurants

Furey says the document, entitled Access by Design 2030, identifies priorities for accessibility standards, including the formation of committees that will develop standards for public buildings, streets, sidewalks and shared spaces, as well as education.

At this event starting soon, the #NovaScotia government will release its “strategy for achieving accessibility.” #NSPoli pic.twitter.com/vfxB5M1ZvI — Steve Silva (@SteveCSilva) September 21, 2018

He says the standards are expected to be rolled out in 2022 and will be implemented in subsequent years.

The strategy also identifies actions to improve public awareness, build collaboration and increase compliance with existing regulations.

READ MORE: ‘Accessible washrooms should include everyone’: N.S. human rights inquiry begins

The first Government of Nova Scotia Accessibility Plan was also released and outlines actions for improving access to the provincial public service and to government information, infrastructure, programs, and services for persons with disabilities.