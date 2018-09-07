Human rights commission finds N.S. failed to enforce accessible bathroom regulation at restaurants

A human rights commission has found the Nova Scotia government discriminated against people in wheelchairs by failing to enforce a regulation that requires restaurants to have accessible bathrooms.

The Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission says the province did not regulate food safety provisions related to having accessible washrooms in restaurants with patios.

As a result, chairwoman Gail Gatchalian ordered the province to interpret, administer and enforce the regulations as they appear.

She also ordered that each of the five complainants receive $1,000 in general damages.

The five complainants argued that the language in the regulation is vague and does not take the experiences of people with disabilities into account.

Under Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act, food establishments must have washrooms available for the public in a “convenient location,” unless exempted by an administrator.