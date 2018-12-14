Traffic
Passenger extricated, Ornge helicopter called in morning east-end collision

Ottawa fire says a passenger had to be extricated and taken to hospital via an Ornge helicopter due to a collision on Russell Road on Friday morning.

Ottawa Fire Services says a crash victim had to be taken to hospital via Ornge helicopter after a collision on Friday morning closed Russell Road in both directions near Vars.

Ottawa Fire was contacted by police at 8:56 a.m. with reports of a two-vehicle collision in the area of Russell and Milton roads. One person was reported as trapped in a vehicle.

An off-duty firefighter arrived first and reported that one person need to extricated. The car battery was damaged in the crash so the driver couldn’t unlock the automatic doors.

Firefighters used cutters and spreaders to break a window and pry open the passenger door to rescue the injured passenger.

The patient was removed by 9:20 a.m. and an Ornge helicopter was called in by Ottawa paramedics to transport the injured passenger to hospital. The helicopter which was airborne soon after 9:30 a.m.

Russell Road was closed in both directions between Milton Road and Frank Kenny Road while police investigated the cause of the collision, it has since reopened.

