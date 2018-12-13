Airport officials in Halifax provide tips for holiday flyers

As millions of Canadians prepare to make long haul trips for the holidays, Global News talked to Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) spokesperson Christine Langlois and Halifax Stanfield International Airport spokesperson Theresa Rath Spicer to get tips and updates for travellers.

Here are a few things to remember when hitting the road over the holidays.

Cannabis has a green light to go sky high (domestically, that is)

With the new nationwide legalization of cannabis, Canadian travellers are allowed to take the drug to destinations within the country.

A maximum of 30 grams is permitted for recreational users, while those using cannabis for medicinal purposes can carry up to 150 grams with valid medical documentation.

Cannabis can be placed in either carry-on bags or checked baggage, but remember: it’s still illegal to travel internationally with cannabis as a companion.

READ MORE: U.S. military aircraft makes emergency landing in Halifax, no injuries reported

Plan ahead, arrive early

During this time of year, travelling to the airport can mean driving through winter conditions. Give yourself enough time to check in so you don’t miss a crucial flight.

Spicer says the No. 1 piece of advice she would give during this busy period is to plan ahead and arrive early.

WATCH: Holiday travel tips at the Halifax airport

Gifts? Wrap them after — not before — airport security

Some airports across the country allow you to wrap your gifts after going through the security checkpoint, though travellers do have to bring their own wrapping paper.

Call your airport ahead of time to see if this option is available.

Langlois says there’s no limitation on wrapping paper, and travellers can bring as much as they want.

READ MORE: Vancouver airport offers tips for travelling during busy holiday season

Waste no time, get in line

After arriving at the airport, get straight to it — head directly to check-in and then straight to the security lineup.

Spicer says you should allow a minimum of one hour to check in and move through security in order to prevent a missed flight.

READ MORE: Expert tips that can take the stress out of holiday travel

For more on-the-go tips about what you can bring on board and what you should leave behind, CATSA suggests using its free app.