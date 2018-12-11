Vancouver airport offers tips for travelling during busy holiday season

Vancouver Airport (YVR) officials are reminding travelers to allow for extra time to combat the high volume of airport traffic during the holiday season.

With an estimated 90,000 passengers going through the airport each day during the Christmas and New Year rush, the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) are sharing their tips for smooth travel during the busiest time of the year.

Here are some of the important things travelers should remember:

Be aware of how the new laws surrounding cannabis in Canada may affect your travel plans. Travelers may carry up to 30 grams of recreational cannabis and 150 grams of medical cannabis with appropriate documentation. It is illegal to cross international borders with cannabis.

Don’t wrap gifts before packing them into carry-on or checked baggage. Their contents may need to be inspected during the security screening process.

Download the CATSA app or visit their website prior to travelling to check wait times at security checkpoints, allowances for carry-on and checked baggage, and security restrictions on specific items (i.e. liquids, food, personal items, tools, etc.).

Confirm travel details in advance. Days before your trip, confirm reservations with your airline and determine baggage specifications. On the day of travel, check the status of your flight before leaving home.

Remember that restrictions continue to apply for liquids, gels and aerosols in carry-on baggage. All liquids must be placed in 100 millilitre containers, and they must all fit in a 1 litre clear plastic bag.

Officials say that the most important thing is to be as prepared as possible before getting to the security check point.

To find out more about restrictions when travelling, visit CATSA’s website or download the app.