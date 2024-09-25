SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

‘Tactical evacuations’ underway due to wildfire near Grand Forks

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 25, 2024 8:40 pm
1 min read
Evacuation order for Grand Forks area after wildfire jumps Canada-U.S. border
Tactical evacuations are underway after a wildfire jumped the Canada-U.S. border in the Southern Interior. The order has been issued for the Grand Forks area.
Emergency officials said they were conducting “tactical evacuations” along Highway 3 Wednesday afternoon after a wildfire jumped the U.S. border in the southern interior.

The Regional District of Kootenay-Boundary said it had issued an evacuation order for the Grand Forks area, related to the Goosmus wildfire south of Danville, Wash.

‘Preparedness continues’: Dry conditions keep areas of B.C. at high risk for wildfires

“Fire is moving north toward the CAN/US Border. Ember showers have been witnessed in the Sleepy Hollow area,” the district said on the social media platform X.

As of 5:40 p.m., the district said no structures had been lost to the fire. It said wind had calmed down and some rain had fallen.

Photos from the area show billowing smoke.

Residents along Highway 3 west of Grand Forks are being told to leave immediately.

Evacuees are being asked to take Highway 3 to Jack Goddard Memorial Arena in Grand Forks.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

