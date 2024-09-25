‘Tactical evacuations’ underway due to wildfire near Grand Forks

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency officials said they were conducting “tactical evacuations” along Highway 3 Wednesday afternoon after a wildfire jumped the U.S. border in the southern interior.

The Regional District of Kootenay-Boundary said it had issued an evacuation order for the Grand Forks area, related to the Goosmus wildfire south of Danville, Wash.

0:57 ‘Preparedness continues’: Dry conditions keep areas of B.C. at high risk for wildfires

“Fire is moving north toward the CAN/US Border. Ember showers have been witnessed in the Sleepy Hollow area,” the district said on the social media platform X.

Story continues below advertisement

As of 5:40 p.m., the district said no structures had been lost to the fire. It said wind had calmed down and some rain had fallen.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Photos from the area show billowing smoke.

Residents along Highway 3 west of Grand Forks are being told to leave immediately.

Evacuees are being asked to take Highway 3 to Jack Goddard Memorial Arena in Grand Forks.