‘Tactical evacuations’ underway due to wildfire near Grand Forks

Emergency officials said they were conducting “tactical evacuations” along Highway 3 Wednesday afternoon after a wildfire jumped the U.S. border in the southern interior.
The Regional District of Kootenay-Boundary said it had issued an evacuation order for the Grand Forks area, related to the Goosmus wildfire south of Danville, Wash.
“Fire is moving north toward the CAN/US Border. Ember showers have been witnessed in the Sleepy Hollow area,” the district said on the social media platform X.
As of 5:40 p.m., the district said no structures had been lost to the fire. It said wind had calmed down and some rain had fallen.
Get breaking National news
Photos from the area show billowing smoke.
Residents along Highway 3 west of Grand Forks are being told to leave immediately.
Evacuees are being asked to take Highway 3 to Jack Goddard Memorial Arena in Grand Forks.
- Huge cache of guns, drugs, explosives seized in pair of Surrey raids
- Helicopter pilot shivered ‘uncontrollably’ before deadly B.C. crash: Report
- Drought damage raises risk of power outages as B.C. faces 1st big storm of the fall
- Vancouver short-term rentals to soon include properties rented less than 90 days
Comments