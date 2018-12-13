Man injured after several shots fired at home in Colchester County

A man had to be airlifted to hospital after shots were fired at a home in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County on Wednesday night.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the incident happened around 10 p.m. at a home along Onslow Mountain Road.

READ MORE: Shooting victim dead after car crashes off west-end Toronto road

Police believe the suspect parked a vehicle on the road near the home, approached on foot, and then left the area in the vehicle.

Officers do not believe it was random.

The man was sent to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. A man and woman who were also inside the home were uninjured.

READ MORE: Man found dead after daytime Scarborough shooting marks new Toronto homicide record

Police are asking anyone who may have seen a vehicle parked in the 1500-block of Onslow Mountain Road around 10 p.m. Wednesday to contact police or Crime Stoppers.