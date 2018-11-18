Man found dead after daytime Scarborough shooting marks new homicide record: Toronto police

Toronto police say a man has died following a daytime shooting in Scarborough Sunday.

The shooting, police say, represents Toronto’s 90th homicide of 2018.

Investigators said the call was received around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, reporting the sound of gunshots in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Kingston Road.

READ MORE: Looking back at 1991, Toronto’s record year for murders

Toronto police said they located shell casings in a nearby building.

Paramedics said the victim, a man in his 30s, suffered from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

They said the report was initially received as two separate calls, one for someone who had fallen and another for someone shot. The two calls, however, are now considered to have involved the same victim.

WATCH: It’s been more than two decades since 89 murders happened in Toronto. Erica Vella looks back at 1991, why the homicide rate was so high and what similarities there are to 2018.

Officers said the death is now ruled a homicide and an investigation is ongoing.

Toronto’s previous record year for murders was in 1991 with 89 homicides, until it was tied again on Nov. 14th of this year.