Toronto police investigated ‘at one point’ 8 alleged assaults at St. Michael’s College

Toronto police say “at one point” they investigated a total of eight incidents of alleged assaults at St. Michael’s College School.

Interim president of the Roman Catholic all-boys school Andrew Leung told media during a conference call on Thursday that “more” cases were turned over to police but did not reveal the exact number.

Global News has learned that Toronto police had “at one point” investigated a total of eight incidents.

“At one point, we had a total of eight incidents being investigated,” Insp. Dominic Sinopoli said.

Police did not disclose the type of allegations involved in the two new incidents. Investigators said last month they were actively investigating six incident of alleged abuse at the school.

In a note to parents Wednesday afternoon, St. Michael’s College School says that in light of the recent scandal, it made “the difficult but necessary decision” to cancel the basketball program this year and two football programs next year.

Last month, six students were charged with sex assault in connection with an incident that involved several members of a school sports team and was captured on video.

Police say they are investigating a total of six incidents involving students at the school, including one that police sources say involved members of a different team.

The school says students involved in competitive sports will participate in workshops about bullying, harassment and abuse.

St. Michael’s says students, faculty and staff have been participating in workshops throughout December that focus on the healing and well-being of all students.

