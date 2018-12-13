Crime
December 13, 2018 2:08 pm
Updated: December 13, 2018 2:15 pm

Toronto police investigated ‘at one point’ 8 alleged assaults at St. Michael’s College

(Nov. 21, 2018): It's been several weeks since media alerted police to a graphic video of alleged sexual assault at St. Michael's College School that has since ballooned into an investigation into six other incidents. As Toronto police continue to investigate, the school says it will continue to focus on the victims and a culture change — something some say should have come years ago. Jamie Mauracher reports.

Toronto police say “at one point” they investigated a total of eight incidents of alleged assaults at St. Michael’s College School.

Interim president of the Roman Catholic all-boys school Andrew Leung told media during a conference call on Thursday that “more” cases were turned over to police but did not reveal the exact number.

Global News has learned that Toronto police had “at one point” investigated a total of eight incidents.

READ MORE: St. Michael’s College School’s football program axed next year due to team ‘dynamics’

“At one point, we had a total of eight incidents being investigated,” Insp. Dominic Sinopoli said.

Police did not disclose the type of allegations involved in the two new incidents. Investigators said last month they were actively investigating six incident of alleged abuse at the school.

In a note to parents Wednesday afternoon, St. Michael’s College School says that in light of the recent scandal, it made “the difficult but necessary decision” to cancel the basketball program this year and two football programs next year.

READ MORE: St. Michael’s College School’s basketball, football seasons cancelled amid scandal

Last month, six students were charged with sex assault in connection with an incident that involved several members of a school sports team and was captured on video.

Police say they are investigating a total of six incidents involving students at the school, including one that police sources say involved members of a different team.

The school says students involved in competitive sports will participate in workshops about bullying, harassment and abuse.

St. Michael’s says students, faculty and staff have been participating in workshops throughout December that focus on the healing and well-being of all students.

— With a file from Jamie Mauracher and The Canadian Press

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

