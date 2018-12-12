Snowfall warning issued for Sea to Sky corridor, up to 25 cm possible

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Sea to Sky corridor from Squamish to Whistler.

The same wet storm front that’s expected to douse Metro Vancouver with rain overnight could result in up to 25 centimetres of snow falling on the Sea to Sky region by Thursday morning.

“There remains some uncertainty as to the temperature for Thursday,” said the agency.

“This will dictate the precipitation phase and whether the snow will continue to accumulate on Thursday.”

Drivers are being warned to expect quickly changing and deteriorating conditions on the roads, along with poor visibility.

Snowfall warning in effect with up to 25 cm forecasted. Slow down and drive for the conditions. #shiftintowinter #BCHwy99 #seatosky pic.twitter.com/Qg8V9EctPd — Sea to Sky Highway (@SeatoSkyHighway) December 13, 2018

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” reads the snowfall warning.

Drivers are also being reminded that winter tires with either the M+S or mountain-and-snowflake symbol are required to travel the Sea to Sky.

Meanwhile, the Howe Sound area is forecast to be pounded with rain, with 70-90 millimetres possible by Thursday evening.

A snowfall warning is also in effect for the Coquihalla Highway, with up to 30 centimetres possible by Thursday morning.