Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

A heavy snowfall warning has been issued for the Coquihalla Highway, and the provincial government is warning motorist of possible delays today through Friday.

This morning, Environment Canada issued a travel advisory for the Coquihalla, from Hope to Merritt, as up to 30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in the area by Thursday morning. A moist and unsettled air-mass will bring a few flurries today, with snow intensifying this afternoon. Another storm system is expected to move onshore Thursday, with more snow falling later in the day.

The provincial government added that independent forecasters suggest this could be followed by waves of heavy snowfall that continue through Friday.

Earlier this week, a previous weather system delivered approximately 25 centimetres of snow.

As such, motorists are being advised to use caution when driving along the highway, and that delays are possible.

For commercial vehicles travelling the Coquihalla, a mandatory chain-up is in effect. The government added that operators are reminded of enhanced regulations requiring an increase in the number of chains on their trucks, depending on weight and configuration. The new Box Canyon facility is intended for chain-up only and overnight parking is not permitted.

The government added that commercial truck drivers are also reminded of the no trucks in the left lane pilot project, which restricts them from using the far-left lane on Snowshed Hill. The government said the project allows for better traffic flow and plowing operations, as well as significantly reducing the time it takes to get people moving after a full closure.