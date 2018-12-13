Quinte West couple’s daughter struck and killed by vehicle on same day their house goes up in flames

There was a tragic turn of events on Wednesday in Quinte West, Ont., as a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in front of her parents’ home, which had burned down just hours before.

Candice Canning was interviewed by Global News after she arrived at her parents’ home on Bellevue Drive just after 10 a.m., unsure of whether they were still in the burning house.

Quinte West deputy fire Chief Dan Smith said that because of the house design, firefighters were not able to enter the burning building.

“Reports from the neighbours say the couple go out in a vehicle every morning, and that vehicle is not here so hopefully they turn up shortly,” Smith said.

According to fire officials, the owners of the home arrived at the house around 5:30 p.m., at which time their daughter was struck by a vehicle in front of the damaged house.

Canning’s husband was also hit by the same vehicle, but officials say his injuries were non-life-threatening.

Firefighters preformed CPR on Canning at the scene of the collision.

Canning succumbed to her injuries on the way to hospital.

Quinte West OPP are now in charge of an investigation into the crash.