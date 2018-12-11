Quinte West barn fire claims up to 1,200 pigs, costs $1 million in damages

Up to 1,200 pigs perished in a devastating barn fire in Quinte West earlier today.

Quinte West fire chief John Whelan says fire crews were called to a rural property at 71 Gallivan Road around 1:30 pm, where they found a barn fully engulfed in flames.

Quinte West called on extra support from the nearby Belleville and Stirling fire departments as about 40 firefighters battled the flames for several hours.

READ MORE: Flames blaze through barn in southern Alberta, burning 1,000 tons of hay

While dozens of pigs were saved, Whelan said, up to 1,200 pigs perished in the blaze.

The fire was brought under control just before 6 p.m., but crews remained on scene to prevent hot spots. Fire crews are expected to return to the scene on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Nearly 300 farm animals dead in barn fire near Mount Forest

An electrical problem is the suspected cause of the fire, Whelan noted.

“The farmer noticed there was an electrical problem with an incubator for piglets. It was arcing and that may have started the fire.”

No people was hurt in the blaze, which caused an estimated $1 million in damage.

WATCH: Crews battle Langley barn fire near Golden Ears bridge