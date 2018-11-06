Significant amount of livestock feared dead in barn fire near Mount Forest

Wellington County OPP say a significant amount of livestock are feared dead in a large barn fire near Mount Forest, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in the area of Sideroad 2, east of Highway 6, which is southeast of Mount Forest.

There were no reports of any injuries to humans but police are concerned about livestock that were in the barn, including goats and horses.

Officials said heavy wind conditions were causing problems for firefighters battling the blaze.

Damage estimates are unknown yet and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

— More to follow.

Out this afternoon with North Wellington Fire at a challanging barn fire due to extreme wind conditions. Minto, Mapleton, Grand Valley are assisting with tanker support and manpower. Tought job today…. pic.twitter.com/WRYmJU2QbF — Charles Hamilton (@CharlesWCTO) November 6, 2018