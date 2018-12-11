Crime
December 11, 2018 11:28 am
Updated: December 11, 2018 11:29 am

Man dies in Quinte West in single-vehicle collision

By Online Reporter  Global News

A man has died in after an early morning collision Quinte West, OPP say.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

A man died as a result of a single-vehicle collision in Quinte West early Tuesday.

Just before 5 a.m., Quinte West OPP officers, firefighters and paramedics responded to a collision on Riverside Parkway at Frankford Road in Quinte West.

READ MORE: Police name driver and victim in fatal crash near Aylmer

Police say that due to the collision, a 57-year-old man, who was also the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are not releasing the identity of the victim since next of kin have yet to be notified.

OPP are still investigating the scene, so Riverside Parkway is closed from River Drive to South of Frankford Road.

Police are asking anyone with information about the collision to contact the Quinte West OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
accident Quinte west
car accident quinte west
car crash Quinte West
death quinte west
Fatal Accident
Firefighters
Kingston
OPP
Paramedics
Peterborough
Quinte West accident

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News