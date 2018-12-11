Man dies in Quinte West in single-vehicle collision

A man died as a result of a single-vehicle collision in Quinte West early Tuesday.

Just before 5 a.m., Quinte West OPP officers, firefighters and paramedics responded to a collision on Riverside Parkway at Frankford Road in Quinte West.

Police say that due to the collision, a 57-year-old man, who was also the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are not releasing the identity of the victim since next of kin have yet to be notified.

OPP are still investigating the scene, so Riverside Parkway is closed from River Drive to South of Frankford Road.

Police are asking anyone with information about the collision to contact the Quinte West OPP at 1-888-310-1122.