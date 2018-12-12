Canada
December 12, 2018 7:46 pm

Huawei CFO orders pizzas, shares them with media outside her Vancouver home

By The Canadian Press

A pizza delivery man delivers pizza to the media after being instructed to do so by people inside of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou's home in Vancouver on Wednesday, December 12, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
A A

VANCOUVER – A pizza delivery to the Vancouver home of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou turned into an unexpected lunch on Wednesday for members of the media camped outside.

When six pizza were delivered to Meng’s house the delivery driver was instructed to take four of them to reporters and photographers who were stationed on the sidewalk.

READ MORE: Meng Wanzhou, Huawei CFO, released from custody following bail hearing

Meng made a brief appearance at the front door earlier when she said goodbye to three people who left in a car with diplomatic licence plates.

Meng was freed Tuesday on $10 million bail by a B.C. Supreme Court judge.

WATCH: Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou leaves B.C. courthouse surrounded by media


Story continues below

The terms of her bail also require Meng to wear an electronic tracking device and be subject to 24-hour surveillance by a company that employs former police and military personnel to monitor people.

READ MORE: Trudeau’s justice minister will make final call on Meng Wanzhou extradition — if court approves it

Meng is facing possible extradition to the United States on allegations she misled financial institutions about business Huawei did with Iranian telecommunications companies in violation of international sanctions.

She has denied the allegations through her lawyer in court, promising to fight them if she is extradited.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Huawei
Huawei CFO
huawei cfo pizza
meng
Meng Wanzhou
meng wanzhou pizza

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News