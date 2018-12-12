1 person hospitalized after house fire in Newmarket: officials

Officials from Central York Fire Services (CYFS) say one person was hospitalized after a house fire in Newmarket.

According to an incident report issued by the Town of Newmarket, CYFS received a report on Tuesday just before 1 a.m. of a fire at a residence on Knapton Drive.

Officials say that when crews arrived, there was smoke coming from the second floor of the home.

CYFS says crews had difficulty accessing the fire due to excess contents in the room, hindering their progress.

According to officials, the fire was quickly extinguished once it was accessed.

CYFS says that as a result of the fire, one person was admitted to hospital.

Officials say the cause of the fire is believed to be an unattended candle.

According to CYFS, animal control was also called to the scene, as there were a number of cats in the home that succumbed due to smoke inhalation.