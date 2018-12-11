Crime
December 11, 2018 2:36 pm

1 person transported to hospital after residential fire in Newmarket: officials

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Central York Fire Services responded to a residential fire on Gibney Crescent on Sunday morning.

Central York Fire Services / Facebook
A A

One person was transported to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after a residential fire in Newmarket, officials say.

According to an incident report released by the Town of Newmarket, Central York Fire Services (CYFS) crews responded to a report of a residential fire on Gibney Crescent on Sunday just before 10:30 a.m.

Officials say a fire was located in a bedroom on the second floor of the home, and was quickly extinguished.

READ MORE: ‘Careless smoking’ the cause of residential fire in Newmarket: officials

According to officials, one occupant of the residence attempted to put the fire out, and suffered smoke inhalation.

Officials say the victim was transported to Southlake hospital for treatment and has been released.

According to CYFS, the cause of the fire is believed to be an unattended candle.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
candle fire
Central York Fire Services
CYFS
Fire
Gibney Crescent
House Fire
newmarket
Newmarket Fire
residential fire
Smoke Inhalation
Southlake hospital
unattended candle

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News