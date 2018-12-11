1 person transported to hospital after residential fire in Newmarket: officials

One person was transported to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after a residential fire in Newmarket, officials say.

According to an incident report released by the Town of Newmarket, Central York Fire Services (CYFS) crews responded to a report of a residential fire on Gibney Crescent on Sunday just before 10:30 a.m.

Officials say a fire was located in a bedroom on the second floor of the home, and was quickly extinguished.

READ MORE: ‘Careless smoking’ the cause of residential fire in Newmarket: officials

According to officials, one occupant of the residence attempted to put the fire out, and suffered smoke inhalation.

Officials say the victim was transported to Southlake hospital for treatment and has been released.

According to CYFS, the cause of the fire is believed to be an unattended candle.