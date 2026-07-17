Ford says it is a ‘miracle’ nobody has died as wildfires rip across northern Ontario

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Ontario Premier Doug Ford says it is a “miracle” nobody has died in the 191 active wildfires currently ripping across the province, with 10 communities already forced to evacuate.

The premier held his first wildfire briefing in Toronto on Friday morning, promising his government would spare no expense trying to keep flames at bay across the north.

“What’s a miracle [is] that no one’s lost their lives because of the incredible work of our front-line firefighters, OPP and paramedics,” Ford told reporters on Friday.

“No one has lost their lives. Thank God.”

Of the current fires, he said 81 were out of control and spreading without firefighters being able to stop them.

Ford said there were more than 150 crews in place to fight the fires with the support of helicopters and water bombers.

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“Our government is working collaboratively across ministries and with a range of external partners to establish supports for people evacuating,” the premier said.

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“This includes transportation, accommodation, food and registration services. We’re also providing support with air purifiers and air scrubbers to help communities remain in place.”

The fires have prompted evacuation orders for several communities, including Armstrong, Lac La Croix First Nation, Whitesand First Nation, Gull Bay First Nation and Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation.

One fast-moving blaze has damaged and destroyed homes and buildings on Namaygoosisagagun First Nation, also known as Collins First Nation, north of Thunder Bay.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre ranks Ontario as requiring assistance from other jurisdictions to fight its fires.

After dozens of crews were sent from Alberta to Ontario on Wednesday, three more firefighting planes were moved from the province to assist Ontario on Thursday.

So far, Ontario — which has burned 638,000 hectares of land — has received help from almost 100 out-of-province crews, 14 aircraft and 100 pumps, according to the agency.

Opponents, however, said issues of low pay and instability within the fire program over the past decade have left the service struggling to respond.

“The worry is that because so many of the experienced firefighters have left in frustration, is that you have a lot of younger members and younger people with less experience who are actually leading these crews,” MPP Lise Vaugeois said.

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“It’s not fair to them. It certainly puts them at risk in a way that they should never have to be at risk.”

Ford insisted there was plenty of funding for the program, adding he would fly to visit the affected areas on Saturday.