December 10, 2018 1:02 pm

‘Careless smoking’ the cause of residential fire in Newmarket: officials

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Central York Fire Services responded to a residential fire on Norwick Road on Thursday evening.

Central York Fire Services / Facebook
Officials say “careless smoking” was the cause of a residential fire in Newmarket.

According to an incident report released by the Town of Newmarket, Central York Fire Services (CYFS) crews responded to a report of a residential fire on Norwick Road on Thursday just before 7:30 p.m.

Officials say when the first officer arrived on scene, there was smoke and fire on the second storey of the home.

Authorities say the occupants of the residence were evacuated and the fire was fully extinguished.

Officials say as a result of the fire, one person was transported to hospital with burns on their hands and arms.

According to CYFS, the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office was notified and attended the scene.

