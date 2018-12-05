No injuries reported after residential fire in Newmarket: officials

Officials say no injuries were reported after a fire ripped through a home in Newmarket, Ont.

According to an incident report released by the Town of Newmarket, Central York Fire Services crews responded to a report of a residential fire on Lorne Avenue on Monday just before 7 p.m.

Authorities say that when the first officer arrived on scene, flames were visible from the front of the house.

Officials say crews extinguished the flames and ensured there was no potential for the fire to reignite.

According to the report, all of the occupants of the home were evacuated, and no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Officials say the fire was accidental and was caused by the misuse of lighting material.

“Remember: ensure candles are secure in a steady holder away from children, pets and combustible materials. Keep matches and lighters in a safe place,” the report reads.

CYFS says the fire marshal’s office was contacted due to the extent of the damage.