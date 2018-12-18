Montreal elementary school gets Christmas treat from Generations Foundation

The students at Our Lady of Pompei Elementary School were all smiles last week as they were greeted with a special Christmas surprise.

Just ahead of the holidays, Generations Foundation is hosting its annual holiday breakfast and toy giveaway, bringing gifts to thousands of students in 116 schools and centres across Montreal.

“These are the things that they’re going to remember all their life,” said Our Lady of Pompei principal Steven Rebelo.

“Nobody remembers a good math lesson, but these types of events are what they take with them through life and these are the things they’re going to look fondly upon when they reminisce about the school.”

The real-life Santa and Mrs. Claus, also known as Adrian and Natalie Bercovici, run Generations Foundation.

“This is the first year we do it at Our Lady of Pompei and it’s really nice,” said Grade 6 student Sirine Jaber.

This year, around 5,000 gifts were donated to the organization.

“It’s going to really bring a measure of joy to these children and the families because they don’t have to worry so much. Even if it’s wrapped, they see the joy on their children’s faces and it’s one less thing for them to worry about,” said Natalie Bercovici.

The toy giveaway is currently in its 19th year.