Fire breaks out on barge on Fraser River
Fire crews battled a barge fire on the Fraser River on Wednesday morning.
The blaze broke out around 3 a.m. on a structure on the barge. Crews attacked the fire from land and brought in help from Maple Ridge.
There have been a number of barge fires in recent months.
Globalnews.ca coverage of recent barge fires
A fire broke out in October at the Schnitzer Steel metal recycling facility just north of the Pattullo Bridge.
A Schnitzer barge caught fire in August, prompting Metro Vancouver to issue an air quality advisory.
The cause of Wednesday’s fire remains under investigation.
