Fire breaks out on barge on Fraser River

By Online News Producer  Global News

WATCH: Global 1 captures images of Lower Mainland firefighters battling a structure fire on a Fraser River barge near Mission. The cause of Wednesday's fire remains under investigation.

Fire crews battled a barge fire on the Fraser River on Wednesday morning.

The blaze broke out around 3 a.m. on a structure on the barge. Crews attacked the fire from land and brought in help from Maple Ridge.

There have been a number of barge fires in recent months.

A fire broke out in October at the Schnitzer Steel metal recycling facility just north of the Pattullo Bridge.

A Schnitzer barge caught fire in August, prompting Metro Vancouver to issue an air quality advisory.

The cause of Wednesday’s fire remains under investigation.

