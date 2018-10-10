Fire breaks out yet again on recycling barge in Surrey

A huge barge fire broke out in Surrey, keeping crews busy for hours overnight as they tried to contain it.

The fire began shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Schnitzer Steel metal recycling facility just north of the Pattullo Bridge.

The smoke and flames could be seen throughout Metro Vancouver.

From August: Surrey barge fire

A Schnitzer barge caught fire in August, prompting Metro Vancouver to issue an air quality advisory.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue fireboats, along with personnel from Surrey Fire Services, the coast guard and Port Authority, were able to get the blaze under control.