Canada
October 10, 2018 1:35 pm
Updated: October 10, 2018 4:35 pm

Fire breaks out yet again on recycling barge in Surrey

By Online News Producer  Global News

For the second time since August, a barge containing crush cars has erupted into flames along the Fraser River. As Paul Haysom reports, the huge plume of smoke could be seen across Metro Vancouver.

A A

A huge barge fire broke out in Surrey, keeping crews busy for hours overnight as they tried to contain it.

The fire began shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Schnitzer Steel metal recycling facility just north of the Pattullo Bridge.

The smoke and flames could be seen throughout Metro Vancouver.

From August: Surrey barge fire

A Schnitzer barge caught fire in August, prompting Metro Vancouver to issue an air quality advisory.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue fireboats, along with personnel from Surrey Fire Services, the coast guard and Port Authority, were able to get the blaze under control.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Schnitzer Steel
Schnitzer Steel fire
Surrey Barge Fire
Surrey barge fires
Surrey fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News