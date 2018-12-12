6-vehicle collision temporarily closes Highway 111 in Dartmouth

Halifax police continue to investigate a six-vehicle collision that temporarily closed multiple lanes on Highway 111 in Dartmouth on Wednesday morning.

Police said officers responded to the scene of the crash, located in the Halifax-bound lanes of the highway at approximately 7:30 a.m.

The roadway was temporarily closed and traffic was redirected at Exit 5.

It has since reopened.

Halifax Regional Police said they believe there was an initial collision between two vehicles and then a second collision involving four other vehicles.

There were no reported injuries and police say their investigation is ongoing.