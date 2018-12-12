Traffic
December 12, 2018 11:42 am

6-vehicle collision temporarily closes Highway 111 in Dartmouth

By Staff The Canadian Press

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 111 on Dec. 12, 2018.

Global News files
A A

Halifax police continue to investigate a six-vehicle collision that temporarily closed multiple lanes on Highway 111 in Dartmouth on Wednesday morning.

Police said officers responded to the scene of the crash, located in the Halifax-bound lanes of the highway at approximately 7:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Case of Halifax-area high school teacher accused of assaulting student put off until January

The roadway was temporarily closed and traffic was redirected at Exit 5.

It has since reopened.

WATCH: Accident victim too aggressive for ambulance ride

Halifax Regional Police said they believe there was an initial collision between two vehicles and then a second collision involving four other vehicles.

There were no reported injuries and police say their investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Collision
Crash
Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police
highway 111
Hwy 111
Hwy 111 collision
Hwy 111 crash
Hwy 111 traffic
Police
Traffic

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News