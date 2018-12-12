Crime
December 12, 2018 10:53 am

Police identify pedestrian killed in weekend crash

By Staff 980 CFPL

The scene of Saturday's collision at Highbury Avenue and Dundas Street, which sent one man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Drew Gray / 980 CFPL Listener
A A

Police have identified the 61-year-old London man who died following a collision Saturday night.

According to police, Benjamin Michael Musgrave was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a vehicle collided with a pedestrian at Highbury Avenue and Dundas Street shortly after 11 p.m.

READ MORE: London man facing over 80 criminal charges following lengthy break-and-enter investigation

Musgrave later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police have not released further details, but say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Fatal
Hospital
Investigation
London
London Police
Polic

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News