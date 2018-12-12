Police identify pedestrian killed in weekend crash

Police have identified the 61-year-old London man who died following a collision Saturday night.

According to police, Benjamin Michael Musgrave was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a vehicle collided with a pedestrian at Highbury Avenue and Dundas Street shortly after 11 p.m.

Musgrave later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police have not released further details, but say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).