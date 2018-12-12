Teen injured in disturbance on Chippewas of the Thames First Nation: OPP

Middlesex County OPP say a 17-year-old was injured in a disturbance on Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.

Police responded to a disturbance at a home on Chippewas of the Thames First Nation at around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Following an investigation, police learned an altercation had taken place between people in the home. Police said a teen was injured from an edged weapon.

The 17-year-old was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect has been identified and an investigation is ongoing.

Police say that the suspect and injured teen are known to each other and that there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.