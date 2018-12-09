London police identify accused, victim in fatal stabbing

London police have identified the man charged in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place on Saturday as well as the victim.

Police say officers responded to reports of a stabbing at a residence on Hamilton Road near Rectory Street at around 12:10 a.m.

Upon arrival, police say officers found a man suffering from serious stab wounds. He was then transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have since identified the victim as Jordan Melo, 21, of London.

Adriano Simoes, 22, of London has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to the stabbing.

The accused made a video court appearance on Saturday afternoon. He remains in custody pending his next appearance.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with relevant information is urged to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).