Man charged following bloody disturbance in St. Thomas
St. Thomas police charged a man with aggravated assault following a Monday night disturbance.
Police say the disturbance took place on Forest Avenue near Highview Avenue around 9:30 p.m.
They say they were contacted by a concerned neighbour who heard yelling and saw a man bleeding on the front lawn of a nearby residence.
READ MORE: London police lay drug charges against woman already wanted by St. Thomas police
Officers learned a fight between two men had taken place within the residence.
According to police, a knife was pulled during the fight, leaving one of the men with cuts to his ear and hand.
Police say one of the men fled the scene, but was later found at an address on Wellington Street. The man was taken into custody without incident.
READ MORE: Man expects to meet up with ex-girlfriend, ends up being attacked by two men: St. Thomas police
Christopher Doxtator, 38, is facing one count of aggravated assault.
A 41-year-old accomplice was charged with assault, but police say she has been released on a promise to appear in court
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.