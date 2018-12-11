Kingston man charged in connection with Scarborough bank robberies: police

Toronto police say a 53-year-old man has been arrested and charged following five bank robberies in Scarborough.
Police said the robberies occurred between January 2016 and December of this year at banks near Lawrence Avenue East, between Morningside Avenue and Port Union Road.
On Monday, Robin Ditchburn of Kingston was charged with five counts of robbery.
Police said that in each of the robberies, a man wore a large construction coat, a hat and glasses.
He then approached a bank teller, produced a note indicating he was robbing the bank and demanded money.
Police said he then obtained cash and fled the area.
Ditchburn appeared in court in Scarborough on Tuesday.
