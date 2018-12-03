One person arrested after morning bank robbery spree in Scarborough: Toronto police

Toronto police have arrested one person in connection to three bank robberies in the Scarborough area on Monday morning.

Officers were called for three reports of robberies in a span of 20 minutes starting at 9:42 a.m.

Investigators said the three targeted banks were located at Midland Avenue and Finch Avenue, Morningside Avenue and McNicoll Avenue and at Progress Avenue and Brimley Road.

One person has been arrested, police said, while another male suspect is still outstanding.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket and green hoodie with a gun, and was seen driving a black SUV.

The investigation remains ongoing.