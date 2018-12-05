Crime
December 5, 2018 10:16 am
Updated: December 5, 2018 10:40 am

Toronto police to provide update on ‘LA Bandit’ bank robbery investigation

Toronto police have scheduled a news conference on Wednesday to provide an update on the  “LA Bandit” bank robbery investigation.

A media release said acting Insp. Lauren Pogue will speak at a news conference about the suspect who is wanted in numerous bank robberies.

 

 

 

