Toronto police to provide update on ‘LA Bandit’ bank robbery investigation

Toronto police have scheduled a news conference on Wednesday to provide an update on the “LA Bandit” bank robbery investigation.
A media release said acting Insp. Lauren Pogue will speak at a news conference about the suspect who is wanted in numerous bank robberies.
