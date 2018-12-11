Grande Prairie man charged in fatal hit and run
A Grande Prairie man is facing several charges related to a fatal hit and run in the northern Alberta city.
Police said Terris Truax, 37, was charged on Dec. 5 in connection an Oct. 29 collision in Grande Prairie that claimed the life of a 26-year-old Edmonton man.
Grande Prairie RCMP said white Ford F-350 pick-up truck collided with a Volkswagen Jetta. The driver of the car was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries. Nobody else was injured in the crash.
Police said they determined the pick-up truck had been stolen in Grande Prairie two weeks before the fatal collision, and, “police encountered the suspect vehicle driving erratically on 116 Street” on the night of the crash.
“A traffic stop was initiated by police and the vehicle failed to stop,” the RCMP said. “In the interest of public safety, the vehicle was not engaged further by police.”
Truax has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving death, flight from a peace officer and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.
RCMP said he remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 19.
