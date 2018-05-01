Grande Prairie hit and run suspect identified

Grande Prairie RCMP said they’ve identified a man accused of being involved in a hit and run with a stolen vehicle.

At around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday, a white Dodge Ram was hit by a stolen black Jeep Liberty, according to police. Investigators said the Jeep was speeding and moved into the truck’s lane near the Grande Prairie Elk Club.

READ MORE: Highway north of Grande Prairie closed after diesel fuel spilled when semi-truck crashed

After the collision the driver of the Jeep ran away from the scene.

Police said he returned a short time later in a red Chevrolet truck and sprayed the inside of the Jeep with a fire extinguisher.

READ MORE: Man killed, another injured in head-on crash with semi near Grande Prairie

Police later found out the Jeep was stolen from the Red Deer area.

On Tuesday, RCMP said the suspect has been identified and the incident is still under investigation.