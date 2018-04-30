Traffic
April 30, 2018

Man dies in off-highway vehicle rollover in northern Alberta

Mounties are investigating after a 31-year-old man was killed in a crash involving an off-highway vehicle (OHV) over the weekend.

RCMP were called to an OHV rollover near Grossmont Road, west of Athabasca, at around 4:40 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the man was pronounced dead by EMS crews on scene. He was the only person riding the vehicle at the time.

The cause of the fatal rollover has not been determined. Police said investigators will consider all factors.

The man’s name is not being released.

Athabasca is located approximately 150 kilometres north of Edmonton.

