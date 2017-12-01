Crime
December 1, 2017 2:31 pm
Updated: December 1, 2017 2:40 pm

Woman seriously injured and dog killed in Alberta hit and run

By Online Reporter  Global News

File: RCMP Cruiser.

File / Global News
RCMP in central Alberta are looking to the public for help locating the person responsible for seriously injuring a woman and killing her dog in a hit and run.

It happened on Thursday in the town of Penhold, Alta. RCMP said the victim was walking her dog in an alley along Dundee Crescent at around 5 p.m.

The victim realized a vehicle that was travelling toward her didn’t appear to be slowing down and had attempted to get her dog out of the way when both were hit.

The dog was badly injured and had to be euthanized. The woman, a 57-year-old Penhold resident, was treated at the Red Deer Regional Hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

In a Friday news release, RCMP encouraged the driver to “do the right thing” and “come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Innisfail RCMP at 403 227 3342 or contact Crime Stoppers.

Penhold is located about 110 kilometres north of Calgary.

