2 injured in collision that shuts down Hwy. 40 near Grande Prairie

A serious collision in northwestern Alberta shut down a highway just south of Grande Prairie Friday morning.

RCMP said the collision happened on Highway 40, directly north of the Wapati River.

Alberta Health Services said EMS was dispatched shortly after 8 a.m. Paramedics took two patients to hospital: a woman who is reported to be in stable condition and a man who’s in serious, potentially life-threatening condition.

On Friday morning, police said all lanes of traffic in the area were closed and drivers were asked to choose alternate routes. The highway opened to traffic just before 10:30 a.m.

A freezing rain warning was in effect overnight for the area. It’s not known if the slick roads contributed to the collision.

RCMP said all factors are being investigated in the collision.