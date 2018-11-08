Freezing rain warnings in place for parts of central Alberta, Friday commute could be slow

Drivers in Edmonton can expect to have a slow commute on Friday morning thanks to some nasty weather making its way into the region.

Freezing rain warnings were issued Thursday afternoon for areas southwest and west of the city, including Whitecourt, Edson, Fox Creek, Swan Hills, Morinville, Mayerthorpe, Evansburg, Spruce Grove, Drayton Valley, Devon, Rimbey and Pigeon Lake.

“A warm and moist Pacific air mass is set to move in overnight,” Global Edmonton’s chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer said.

“There will be ample moisture to support liquid precipitation in the mid-upper levels, but with a frozen surface, much of this will freeze on contact in the area.

“Precipitation will change into wet snow and possibly stack up in the three to six centimetre range by Saturday morning.”

The system may move southeastwards with the potential to expand the warnings as it goes. Roads, walkways, parking lots and other surfaces may become slippery, so motorists and pedestrians should exercise caution.

“Travel plans in central Alberta on Friday and Saturday should be done met with extreme caution,” Beyer said.

The conditions, while not the greatest, will not be at all unfamiliar to Albertans, who have experienced a couple blasts of winter weather in the past few weeks.

