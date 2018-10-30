Hit-and-run crash in Grande Prairie kills Edmonton man

A 26-year-old man from Edmonton has died following a hit-and-run crash in Grande Prairie late Monday night.

Mounties responded to a report of a serious collision at the intersection of 100 Street and 68 Avenue at 10:18 p.m.

Police said white Ford F-350 pickup truck collided with a Volkswagen Jetta. The driver of the car was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries. Nobody else was injured in the crash.

The driver of the truck fled the scene on foot, the RCMP said. A police dog was brought in to help find the driver of the truck but without any success at first.

Police said they determined the pickup truck had been stolen in Grande Prairie two weeks earlier and that before Monday night’s crash, “police encountered the suspect vehicle driving erratically on 116 Street.”

“A traffic stop was initiated by police and the vehicle failed to stop,” the RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday. “In the interest of public safety, the vehicle was not engaged further by police.”

The RCMP are asking members of the public who have any information on the suspect or the crash to contact them so they can make an arrest. Police emphasized that “even the smallest piece of information about events leading up to the collision, the collision itself or the period following the collision, may be valuable to the investigation.”

Police said the suspect is a man who was wearing black clothing at the time of the collision. They said he may have hurt his arm in the crash or suffered other injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment at 780-830-5701 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Grande Prairie is located about a five-hour drive northwest of Edmonton.