Fort McKay First Nation sues Alberta government, says oilsands project threatens sacred site

An Alberta First Nation is suing the province over development approvals that the band says threaten sacred land the government has promised to protect.

The Fort McKay First Nation filed the lawsuit in an Edmonton court late last week. It said Alberta has approved or is about to approve developments that encroach on Moose Lake.

The First Nation says that area is one of the last remaining in its traditional territory where it can pursue traditional practices such as hunting, fishing, berry picking and gathering medicinal plants.

The government released a draft plan in February that would offer the area some protection.

But over the summer, the Alberta Energy Regulator approved an oilsands project that would come within two kilometres of the lake.

The 10,000-barrel-per-day steam-driven Rigel oilsands project proposed by privately-held Prosper Petroleum Ltd. of Calgary is in the public interest, the AER said in a decision posted on its website.

The Rigel project would use steam injected into shallow horizontal wells to melt the heavy, sticky bitumen crude and allow it to drip into a parallel well to be pumped to surface, where it would be transported by truck to a buyer or pipeline. The process is commonly referred to as “SAGD.”

No one from the government was immediately available for comment on the lawsuit.

