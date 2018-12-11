Canada
December 11, 2018 12:51 pm

Guelph Transit offering free rides on New Year’s Eve

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Guelph Transit is offering free rides on New Year's Eve.

Matt Carty / Global News
A A

Guelph Transit is helping residents ring in 2019 with a free ride.

Operators will not be asking for a fare on all of their routes on New Year’s Eve after 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie meets with Premier Doug Ford at Queen’s Park

Transit service is also being extended to accommodate partygoers with the last bus leaving downtown’s Guelph Central Station at 2:15 a.m.

Sleeman Breweries partnered with the city in 2016 to make the free service possible and to remind residents to not drink and drive.

BELOW: New Year’s Eve party goes wrong when 600 fireworks ignite from car

A full list of routes and schedules can be found on Guelph Transit’s website.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Downtown Guelph New Year's Eve
Guelph
Guelph New Year's Eve
Guelph Transit
Guelph Transit December 31
Guelph Transit New Year's Eve
Transit New Year's Eve

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News