Guelph Transit offering free rides on New Year’s Eve

Guelph Transit is helping residents ring in 2019 with a free ride.
Operators will not be asking for a fare on all of their routes on New Year’s Eve after 7 p.m.
Transit service is also being extended to accommodate partygoers with the last bus leaving downtown’s Guelph Central Station at 2:15 a.m.
Sleeman Breweries partnered with the city in 2016 to make the free service possible and to remind residents to not drink and drive.
A full list of routes and schedules can be found on Guelph Transit’s website.
