Guelph Transit offering free rides on New Year’s Eve

Guelph Transit is helping residents ring in 2019 with a free ride.

Operators will not be asking for a fare on all of their routes on New Year’s Eve after 7 p.m.

Transit service is also being extended to accommodate partygoers with the last bus leaving downtown’s Guelph Central Station at 2:15 a.m.

Sleeman Breweries partnered with the city in 2016 to make the free service possible and to remind residents to not drink and drive.

A full list of routes and schedules can be found on Guelph Transit’s website.

Ring in #2019 with a #free ride after 7 pm on New Year’s Eve. Service is also extended to accommodate partygoers with the last bus leaving GCS at 2:15 am. Thanks to our friends @sleemanbeer for making this service possible. Details: https://t.co/xoowntn8RA #GTfreeNYE pic.twitter.com/JqhbkltUY7 — Guelph Transit (@guelphtransit) December 11, 2018