Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ book tour coming to 4 Canadian cities

Former United States first lady Michelle Obama will be speaking in four Canadian cities next year, as part of her Becoming book tour being extended into 2019.

“I’m having so much fun with all of you on my #IAmBecoming tour that I decided to do one final round of events to see folks in some cities we missed!” Obama shared on various social media platforms, alongside a video recapping the tour so far and announcing the new dates.

READ MORE: Michelle Obama blasts Donald Trump in new book, will ‘never forgive’ him

Her memoir Becoming, published four weeks ago, is among the fastest-selling nonfiction books in history and already among the bestselling political memoirs of all time. Sales have topped 3 million copies, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

By comparison, former first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton’s memoir Living History needed a month to sell 1 million copies.

Former president George W. Bush’s Decision Points took several weeks to reach 2 million.

Former president Bill Clinton’s My Life quickly sold 1 million copies but took far longer to hit 2 million.

Becoming chronicles Obama’s life: from growing up on the lower-income south side of Chicago, to confronting racism in public life to her amazement at becoming the country’s first black first lady.

She also reflects on early struggles in her marriage to Barack Obama as he began his political career and was often away. She writes that they met with a counsellor “a handful of times,” and she came to realize that she was more “in charge” of her happiness than she had realized.

WATCH BELOW: During a recent appearance at her Becoming book tour in Brooklyn, Michelle Obama had something to say about the gospel of Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg in regards to the term “lean in.”

Michelle Robinson Obama, born in 1964, attended Princeton University and Harvard Law School. She started her career as an attorney at a Chicago law firm, where she met her future husband and married him in 1992.

Obama later worked in the Chicago mayor’s office, the University of Chicago, and the University of Chicago Medical Center. Michelle Obama served as first lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017.

READ MORE: George W. Bush slips Michelle Obama candy during father’s funeral

On Tuesday, Live Nation and Crown Publishing announced Obama will have 21 book tour events next year, with six of them in Europe and four in Canada.

She has been appearing at such arenas as New York City’s Barclays Center and Chicago’s United Center, with guest interviewers including Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon.

Obama held speaking engagements in several Canadian cities in early 2018, with some of the events selling out quickly.

READ MORE: Michelle Obama adds second engagement in Vancouver after first one sells out

The Canadian book tour dates are:

Vancouver: Thursday, March 21 at Rogers Arena

Edmonton: Friday, March 22 at Rogers Place

Montreal: Friday, May 3 at Bell Centre

Toronto: Saturday, May 4 at Scotiabank Arena

All shows start at 8 p.m. Prices range from $30 to $200. Tickets to the general public go on sale Sat. Dec. 15. More details can be found on Obama’s website.

WATCH: Coverage of Michelle Obama’s Becoming book tour.

— With files from the Associated Press