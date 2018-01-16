Michelle Obama adds second engagement in Vancouver after first one sells out

If you didn’t snag tickets to former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama’s first engagement with the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade (GVBOT), here’s your chance to attend the second one.

Obama will participate in a moderated conversation with the GVBOT at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on the afternoon of Feb. 15.

“Michelle Obama is a role model for millions of women and youth, and an intriguing speaker,” Anne Giardini, GVBOT chair and the chancellor at Simon Fraser University (SFU), said in a statement.

The board of trade had initially planned to have Obama speak on the evening of Feb. 15, but GVBOT members snapped them all up before they could be sold to the public.

This time, GVBOT members will again have access to advance tickets for the afternoon show starting on Jan. 22.

The general public can start buying tickets on Jan. 25.