Michelle Obama to speak at Greater Vancouver Board of Trade event

The former first lady of the United States is set to speak in Vancouver next month at an event organized by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade (GVBOT).

Michelle Obama will speak at an event taking place at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on Feb. 15.

It’s the same venue where the GVBOT hosted former U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in March 2014.

“Michelle Obama is a luminary. She is a role model for millions of women and an inspiring speaker,” GVBOT board chair Anne Giardini said in a news release.

The ex-first lady is a lawyer by trade, and she has advocated for causes such as higher education, girls’ education and healthy families, according to her White House biography.

Obama launched “Let’s Move!,” an initiative to tackle childhood obesity, in 2010.

Along with Jill Biden, she also launched Joining Forces, an initiative that called on people to support the wellness of service members, veterans and their families, in 2011.

Tickets to see Obama speak will go on sale to the general public on Jan. 18.

More details are available at boardoftrade.com.