Michelle Obama blasts Donald Trump in new book, will ‘never forgive’ him

Michelle Obama is not a fan of U.S. President Donald Trump.

In her new memoir Becoming, Obama blasts Trump writing that she was in “shock” when she found out he would be replacing her husband in the Oval Office and tried to “block it all out.”

WATCH BELOW: Michelle Obama ‘sick of the chaos’ of U.S. politics

The former first lady also denounces Trump’s “birther” campaign questioning her husband’s citizenship, calling it bigoted and dangerous. She writes that she will “never forgive” Trump for putting her family at risk by promoting the conspiracy theory, as reported by the Washington Post.

“The whole [birther] thing was crazy and mean-spirited, of course, its underlying bigotry and xenophobia hardly concealed. But it was also dangerous, deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and kooks,” she writes.

“What if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington? What if that person went looking for our girls? Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family’s safety at risk. And for this, I’d never forgive him.”

READ MORE: Trump’s new attorney general advised company that scammed investors out of thousands: reports

In the book, which will be released on Nov. 13, Obama reveals that she assumed Trump was “grandstanding” when he announced his presidential run in 2015.

The 54-year-old expresses disbelief over the fact that so many women chose a “misogynist” over Hillary Clinton, whom she calls “an exceptionally qualified female candidate.” She writes that her body “buzzed with fury” after seeing the infamous Access Hollywood tape, in which Trump brags about sexually assaulting women.

Obama also accuses Trump of using body language to “stalk” Clinton during an election debate, writing that he followed Clinton around the stage “trying to diminish her presence.”

Trump’s message, according to Obama, in words which appear in the book in bolded print: “I can hurt you and get away with it.”

READ MORE: After the U.S. midterm election — and another mass shooting — will there be gun reform?

Aside from her critical views of Trump, Obama writes openly about everything from growing up in Chicago to confronting racism in public life to her amazement at becoming the country’s first black first lady.

She also reflects on early struggles in her marriage to Barack Obama as he began his political career and was often away. She writes that they met with a counsellor “a handful of times,” and she came to realize that she was more “in charge” of her happiness than she had realized.

“This was my pivot point,” Obama explains. “My moment of self-arrest.”

— With files from the Associated Press

Laura.Hensley@globalnews.ca

Follow @lolahensley