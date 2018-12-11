Top 2017 baby names in Kitchener, Cambridge, Waterloo released
The Ontario government released a list of the top baby names for 2017 for across the province and for cities throughout Waterloo region on Tuesday.
Across Southwestern Ontario, the top boy’s name was Benjamin while the top girl’s name was Olivia.
READ MORE: Marie, Joseph ranked top Ontario baby names in past century
In Kitchener, the top names for boys were Lucas and Noah while the number one girl’s name was also Olivia.
In Cambridge, the name that was registered most in 2017 for boys was Owen and for girls was Emma.
In Waterloo, three boy’s names topped the list — James, Logan and Lucas — while Grace topped the chart for girls.
READ MORE: Alberta’s top baby names of 2017 revealed
Provincially, Olivia was also the top choice for baby girls whereas newborn boys were most often named Noah.
The province says that Logan and Amelia were two names that were becoming popular in 2017.
The government released the list to celebrate the fact it has been registering names in Ontario for 100 years now.
READ MORE: Biggest baby name trends in 2018 include pop culture, World Cup and more
Over the past 100 years, the top baby names in the province were Marie/Mary and Joseph, though neither were among the top 20 in 2017.
Here are the top baby names for the major cities in Waterloo region and beyond in 2017:
SOUTHWESTERN ONTARIO
TOP BABY BOY NAMES:
1. Benjamin
2. Noah
3. Lincoln
4. Liam
5. Lucas
TOP BABY GIRL NAMES:
1. Olivia
2. Emma
3. Amelia / Charlotte
4. Ava
5. Hannah
KITCHENER
TOP BABY BOY NAMES:
1. Lucas / Noah
2. Lincoln / Logan
3. Benjamin / Connor / Leo
4. Oliver
5. Nathan / Owen / William
TOP BABY GIRL NAMES:
1. Olivia
2. Abigail
3. Amelia / Charlotte / Hannah / Sophia
4. Ava / Elizabeth / Emma / Nora / Sofia
5. Lily
CAMBRIDGE
TOP BABY BOY NAMES:
1. Owen
2. Colton
3. Benjamin / Lincoln
TOP BABY GIRL NAMES:
1. Emma
2. Amelia / Scarlett / Sophia
WATERLOO
TOP BABY BOY NAMES:
1. James / Logan / Lucas
2. Oliver
3. Connor / Ethan / Jack / Leo / Liam
TOP BABY GIRL NAMES:
1. Grace
2. Hannah
GUELPH
TOP BABY BOY NAMES:
1. William
2. Benjamin / Jack / James
3. Henry
4. Jacob / Logan / Noah
5. Lucas
TOP BABY GIRL NAMES:
1. Emma / Evelyn
2. Charlotte / Hannah
3. Aria / Sophia
4. Abigail / Addison / Avery / Harper / Olivia
5. Ava / Emily
LONDON
TOP BABY BOY NAMES:
1. Noah
2. William
3. Lucas
4. Alexander / Liam
5. Benjamin / Carter / Jacob
TOP BABY GIRL NAMES:
1. Olivia
2. Amelia / Charlotte
3. Mia
4. Emily / Emma / Isabella
5. Avery
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.