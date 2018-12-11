Top 2017 baby names in Kitchener, Cambridge, Waterloo released

The Ontario government released a list of the top baby names for 2017 for across the province and for cities throughout Waterloo region on Tuesday.

Across Southwestern Ontario, the top boy’s name was Benjamin while the top girl’s name was Olivia.

In Kitchener, the top names for boys were Lucas and Noah while the number one girl’s name was also Olivia.

In Cambridge, the name that was registered most in 2017 for boys was Owen and for girls was Emma.

In Waterloo, three boy’s names topped the list — James, Logan and Lucas — while Grace topped the chart for girls.

Provincially, Olivia was also the top choice for baby girls whereas newborn boys were most often named Noah.

The province says that Logan and Amelia were two names that were becoming popular in 2017.

The government released the list to celebrate the fact it has been registering names in Ontario for 100 years now.

Over the past 100 years, the top baby names in the province were Marie/Mary and Joseph, though neither were among the top 20 in 2017.

Here are the top baby names for the major cities in Waterloo region and beyond in 2017:

SOUTHWESTERN ONTARIO

TOP BABY BOY NAMES:

1. Benjamin

2. Noah

3. Lincoln

4. Liam

5. Lucas

TOP BABY GIRL NAMES:

1. Olivia

2. Emma

3. Amelia / Charlotte

4. Ava

5. Hannah

KITCHENER

TOP BABY BOY NAMES:

1. Lucas / Noah

2. Lincoln / Logan

3. Benjamin / Connor / Leo

4. Oliver

5. Nathan / Owen / William

TOP BABY GIRL NAMES:

1. Olivia

2. Abigail

3. Amelia / Charlotte / Hannah / Sophia

4. Ava / Elizabeth / Emma / Nora / Sofia

5. Lily

CAMBRIDGE

TOP BABY BOY NAMES:

1. Owen

2. Colton

3. Benjamin / Lincoln

TOP BABY GIRL NAMES:

1. Emma

2. Amelia / Scarlett / Sophia

WATERLOO

TOP BABY BOY NAMES:

1. James / Logan / Lucas

2. Oliver

3. Connor / Ethan / Jack / Leo / Liam

TOP BABY GIRL NAMES:

1. Grace

2. Hannah

GUELPH

TOP BABY BOY NAMES:

1. William

2. Benjamin / Jack / James

3. Henry

4. Jacob / Logan / Noah

5. Lucas

TOP BABY GIRL NAMES:

1. Emma / Evelyn

2. Charlotte / Hannah

3. Aria / Sophia

4. Abigail / Addison / Avery / Harper / Olivia

5. Ava / Emily

LONDON

TOP BABY BOY NAMES:

1. Noah

2. William

3. Lucas

4. Alexander / Liam

5. Benjamin / Carter / Jacob

TOP BABY GIRL NAMES:

1. Olivia

2. Amelia / Charlotte

3. Mia

4. Emily / Emma / Isabella

5. Avery